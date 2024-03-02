Fred Alger Management LLC Has $3.95 Million Holdings in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Fred Alger Management LLC cut its holdings in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 141,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,910 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in ON were worth $3,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ON by 2.7% during the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ON by 34.8% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON by 75.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of ON by 91.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ON by 63.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. 18.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ON alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ON from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of ON from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of ON in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of ON in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

ON Stock Performance

Shares of ONON stock opened at $34.65 on Friday. On Holding AG has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $37.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.28. The company has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.73, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.17.

ON Profile

(Free Report)

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.