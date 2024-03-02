Fred Alger Management LLC Invests $3.59 Million in RH (NYSE:RH)

Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,594,000. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of RH at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RH. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in RH by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in RH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of RH by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on RH shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of RH from $345.00 to $309.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of RH from $375.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of RH from $256.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $365.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.00.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $277.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.43. RH has a 1-year low of $207.26 and a 1-year high of $406.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $269.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.77.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($1.36). RH had a return on equity of 81.84% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $751.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that RH will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at RH

In related news, insider Eri Chaya sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $14,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Eri Chaya sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $14,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.50, for a total transaction of $694,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,523 shares of company stock worth $25,770,327 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

