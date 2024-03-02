Fred Alger Management LLC Invests $3.61 Million in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 501,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,000. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 0.94% of Lindblad Expeditions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 50.5% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 24,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 8,347 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 1.8% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 100,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the third quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 0.6% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,476,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,347,000 after buying an additional 46,012 shares during the period. 61.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on LIND shares. B. Riley started coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Lindblad Expeditions Price Performance

NASDAQ LIND opened at $8.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.77 million, a PE ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 2.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.52. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $12.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lindblad Expeditions

In other news, Director Alex P. Schultz purchased 27,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.43 per share, for a total transaction of $231,605.82. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,592.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

