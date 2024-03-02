Fred Alger Management LLC Purchases 19,695 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 383.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,695 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $3,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 195.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPOT. TheStreet upgraded Spotify Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. DZ Bank raised Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $265.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.83.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $263.80 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $114.64 and a 52-week high of $263.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.01 billion, a PE ratio of -89.12 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.83.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.01. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.43) EPS. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.