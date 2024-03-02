Fred Alger Management LLC Purchases 20,789 Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,789 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $3,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 2.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in NV5 Global by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in NV5 Global by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NV5 Global by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NV5 Global by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

NVEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on NV5 Global from $136.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut NV5 Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.67.

In other news, VP Maryjo O’brien sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,705 shares in the company, valued at $7,211,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NV5 Global stock opened at $101.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.34. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.30 and a 12 month high of $119.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.24, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $215.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.00 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 9.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NV5 Global, Inc offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

