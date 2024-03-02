Fred Alger Management LLC Purchases Shares of 131,623 BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 131,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,000. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of BridgeBio Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBIO. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter worth about $403,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 72.2% in the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 137,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after buying an additional 57,639 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 34.9% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 938,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,754,000 after buying an additional 242,608 shares during the period. Boone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter worth about $8,264,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter worth about $1,296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frank Mccormick sold 100,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $4,206,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 627,689 shares in the company, valued at $26,400,599.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Director Frank Mccormick sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $4,206,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 627,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,400,599.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hannah Valantine sold 2,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $110,682.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,979.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,915 shares of company stock worth $4,396,683. Insiders own 28.52% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Up 4.3 %

BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $35.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.75. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $44.32.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $22.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.29.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

