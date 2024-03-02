Fred Alger Management LLC Reduces Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Fred Alger Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,729 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 302,463 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $3,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covalis Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 615.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covalis Capital LLP now owns 408,012 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $65,931,000 after acquiring an additional 350,996 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $653,000. Sora Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 63.6% during the third quarter. Sora Investors LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,543,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in First Solar by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 66,324 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $10,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 156.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 27,431 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 16,736 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FSLR shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on First Solar from $261.00 to $258.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their target price on First Solar from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of First Solar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $215.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.48.

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total transaction of $422,448.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,041 shares in the company, valued at $7,400,056.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Solar stock opened at $158.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.55. The firm has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.83. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $232.00.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 25.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

