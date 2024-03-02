Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 237,009 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Fred Alger Management LLC cut its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,053 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 237,009 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Salesforce in the second quarter worth $27,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.47, for a total transaction of $2,534,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,930 shares in the company, valued at $14,936,987.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,194,112 shares of company stock worth $326,290,142 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $316.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $306.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $279.52 and its 200 day moving average is $240.47. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.00 and a twelve month high of $318.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

