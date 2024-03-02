Fred Alger Management LLC Trims Holdings in Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY)

Fred Alger Management LLC cut its position in Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 326,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,776 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 14.82% of Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF worth $3,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of FRTY opened at $16.26 on Friday. Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $16.52. The company has a market capitalization of $35.77 million, a PE ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.11.

Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF Company Profile

The Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (FRTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell Midcap Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to US mid-cap companies with growth characteristics. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model. FRTY was launched on Feb 26, 2021 and is managed by Alger.

