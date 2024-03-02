Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Acquired by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,178 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 14,860 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $4,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,698,016 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $355,838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410,429 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth about $160,160,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth $141,407,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,495,524 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,379,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,678.9% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,098,587 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $209,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,616 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on FCX. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Eight Capital set a $55.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE FCX opened at $37.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.42. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $44.70.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.62%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

