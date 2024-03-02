Frisch Financial Group Inc. Sells 321 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,197 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $43,499,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 54.8% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 84,006 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,542,000 after buying an additional 29,753 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,905,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 617.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,944,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies raised their price objective on NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Edward Jones downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $691.00 to $911.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 price objective (up previously from $775.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $824.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at $471,693,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at $620,560,171.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,693,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,174 shares of company stock worth $69,582,008. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $822.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $627.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $517.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 68.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $222.97 and a 12-month high of $823.94.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

