Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. Frontdoor had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 142.80%. The firm had revenue of $366.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Frontdoor updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Frontdoor Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $31.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.10. Frontdoor has a 52 week low of $24.98 and a 52 week high of $38.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.32 and its 200-day moving average is $32.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontdoor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Frontdoor by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,016,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,014,000 after purchasing an additional 137,500 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Frontdoor by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Frontdoor during the fourth quarter valued at about $846,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 219,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,714,000 after buying an additional 106,160 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Frontdoor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

About Frontdoor

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

