Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $415.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.36 million. Frontline had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS.
NYSE:FRO opened at $22.58 on Friday. Frontline has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $24.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.45.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Frontline’s payout ratio is 40.68%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Frontline by 4.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,717,845 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $51,567,000 after buying an additional 214,352 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Frontline by 4.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,684,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $77,574,000 after purchasing an additional 207,450 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Frontline by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,483,826 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,724 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Frontline by 58.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,780,284 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Frontline by 594.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,360,781 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,869 shares during the last quarter. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.
