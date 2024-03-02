FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Downgraded by Compass Point

Compass Point downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $19.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $21.50.

FSK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.06.

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $19.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. FS KKR Capital has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $20.99.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The company had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.39 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 38.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 102.81%.

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $136,729.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,454. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 8,800 shares of company stock valued at $165,574 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 147.6% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 33.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

