FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from Hovde Group

Hovde Group reissued their market perform rating on shares of FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Compass Point downgraded FS KKR Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.50 to $19.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised FS KKR Capital from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.06.

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $19.08 on Wednesday. FS KKR Capital has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $20.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 38.03%. The company had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 102.81%.

In other news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $136,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,454. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 8,800 shares of company stock worth $165,574. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSK. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,204,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,941,000 after buying an additional 494,184 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 951.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,783,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,547,000 after buying an additional 3,423,145 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,419,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,651,000 after buying an additional 1,459,343 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,065,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,351,000 after buying an additional 328,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,997,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,012,000 after buying an additional 66,636 shares in the last quarter. 33.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

