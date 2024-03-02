FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th.
FTAI Aviation Stock Performance
Shares of FTAIO stock opened at $25.70 on Friday. FTAI Aviation has a 12 month low of $19.53 and a 12 month high of $26.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.30.
FTAI Aviation Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than FTAI Aviation
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.