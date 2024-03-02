FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of FTAIO stock opened at $25.70 on Friday. FTAI Aviation has a 12 month low of $19.53 and a 12 month high of $26.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.30.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

