FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP) to Issue $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th.

FTAI Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIP opened at $5.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.13 and a 200 day moving average of $3.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.41. FTAI Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $5.20.

Institutional Trading of FTAI Infrastructure

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIP. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in FTAI Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FTAI Infrastructure

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation and energy industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

