Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.25.

NASDAQ:FULC opened at $10.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.03 and its 200 day moving average is $5.73. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $11.22.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 5,446 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 7.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,228,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,707,000 after acquiring an additional 20,532 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 282,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 95,272 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 188,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

