FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

FutureFuel Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of FutureFuel stock opened at $5.76 on Wednesday. FutureFuel has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $10.31. The company has a market cap of $252.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.38.

FutureFuel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. FutureFuel’s payout ratio is 36.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FutureFuel

About FutureFuel

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in FutureFuel by 5.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,691 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in FutureFuel by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,217 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in FutureFuel by 6.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,186 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in FutureFuel by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 369,519 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its position in FutureFuel by 7.1% during the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 48.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

