G1 Therapeutics’ (GTHX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GTHX

G1 Therapeutics Stock Up 12.3 %

NASDAQ GTHX opened at $3.73 on Wednesday. G1 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.34 and a 200-day moving average of $2.29.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.83 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 58.13% and a negative return on equity of 106.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.73) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at G1 Therapeutics

In other G1 Therapeutics news, insider Rajesh Malik sold 33,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total value of $115,390.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,378 shares in the company, valued at $465,048.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other G1 Therapeutics news, CEO John E. (Jack) Jr. Bailey sold 32,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $107,854.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 400,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,896.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh Malik sold 33,839 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total transaction of $115,390.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,048.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,273 shares of company stock worth $367,243. 8.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On G1 Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,651 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,981,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 31,605 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 125,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 26,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 154,946.2% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 100,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.