G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $14.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.83 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 58.13% and a negative return on equity of 106.04%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.73) EPS.

G1 Therapeutics Stock Up 12.3 %

GTHX stock opened at $3.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.29. G1 Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $5.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Rajesh Malik sold 33,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total value of $115,390.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,048.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajesh Malik sold 33,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total transaction of $115,390.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,378 shares in the company, valued at $465,048.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John E. (Jack) Jr. Bailey sold 32,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $107,854.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 400,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,896.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,273 shares of company stock valued at $367,243 over the last ninety days. 8.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in G1 Therapeutics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 76,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in G1 Therapeutics by 6.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in G1 Therapeutics by 10.5% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in G1 Therapeutics by 24.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in G1 Therapeutics by 11.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares during the period. 30.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GTHX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (up from $4.00) on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

