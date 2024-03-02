G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $14.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.83 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 58.13% and a negative return on equity of 106.04%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.73) EPS.
G1 Therapeutics Stock Up 12.3 %
GTHX stock opened at $3.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.29. G1 Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $5.00.
In related news, insider Rajesh Malik sold 33,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total value of $115,390.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,048.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajesh Malik sold 33,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total transaction of $115,390.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,378 shares in the company, valued at $465,048.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John E. (Jack) Jr. Bailey sold 32,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $107,854.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 400,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,896.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,273 shares of company stock valued at $367,243 over the last ninety days. 8.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GTHX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (up from $4.00) on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday.
G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.
