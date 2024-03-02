Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC Acquires 1,280 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,931,000 after acquiring an additional 28,563,749 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $199,052,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $39,395,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth about $76,650,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 103,052,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $64,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 200,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,234,614.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 156,100 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $2,983,071.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,313.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $64,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 200,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,614.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 550,397 shares of company stock worth $12,000,202 in the last quarter. 13.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on PLTR. Wedbush raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.71.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE PLTR opened at $24.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 276.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 2.81. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.19 and a 52 week high of $25.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.56 and a 200-day moving average of $17.79.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $608.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.48 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.43%. Equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

