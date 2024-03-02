Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC Has $313,000 Stake in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Joby Aviation were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JOBY. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Joby Aviation by 155.0% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in Joby Aviation by 100.0% during the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Joby Aviation by 60.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Joby Aviation by 466.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Joby Aviation news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 3,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $25,230.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,792.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 3,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $25,230.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,792.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric Allison sold 20,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total value of $118,914.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 400,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,782.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 549,484 shares of company stock worth $3,603,306. Company insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:JOBY opened at $5.47 on Friday. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $11.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.27.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Joby Aviation Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Featured Articles

