Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC Has $447,000 Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 218.4% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total transaction of $9,184,047.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,375,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 306,205 shares of company stock worth $53,974,299 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABBV. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. HSBC cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.36.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AbbVie

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $178.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $315.97 billion, a PE ratio of 65.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.05. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $179.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 162.28%. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 227.11%.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.