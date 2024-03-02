Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC Sells 1,148 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. FLC Capital Advisors increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 3,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 2,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $107.87 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.65.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

