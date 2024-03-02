Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC Sells 148 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 146,853.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,640,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,962 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 618,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,388,000 after buying an additional 336,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 423,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,801,000 after buying an additional 9,011 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 312,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,385,000 after buying an additional 21,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,191,000 after acquiring an additional 22,917 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

IVOO opened at $98.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.00 and a 200 day moving average of $88.79. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 12 month low of $78.54 and a 12 month high of $98.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.