Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Lifted to “Outperform” at CLSA

CLSA upgraded shares of Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Free Report) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.65 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GOTU. China Renaissance cut shares of Gaotu Techedu from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Gaotu Techedu from a sell rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2.48 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Gaotu Techedu in a research report on Friday, November 24th. They issued a neutral rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:GOTU opened at $8.07 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.31. Gaotu Techedu has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $8.42.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOTU. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the third quarter worth $29,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Gaotu Techedu in the second quarter worth about $31,000. 15.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as test preparation courses for students taking language certification exams; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, Certified Tax Agent designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams.

