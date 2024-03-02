Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Holdings Trimmed by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at $144,641,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,868,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $188,573,000 after acquiring an additional 970,527 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 195.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 987,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $117,073,000 after acquiring an additional 652,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,562,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,622,990,000 after acquiring an additional 527,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,049,121,000 after acquiring an additional 365,713 shares in the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Garmin

In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 5,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total value of $708,727.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,360 shares in the company, valued at $4,085,241.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 5,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total value of $708,727.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,360 shares in the company, valued at $4,085,241.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total transaction of $137,849.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,411,649.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,571 shares of company stock worth $1,413,944. Company insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Price Performance

Garmin stock opened at $137.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $93.52 and a fifty-two week high of $139.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.38.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Garmin’s payout ratio is presently 43.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Fitness, Outdoor, Aviation, Marine, and Auto. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; and fitness accessories.

