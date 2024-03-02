Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,528 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.08% of Gates Industrial worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 0.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,602,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,486,000 after acquiring an additional 47,587 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 20.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,307,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,757 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 0.9% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,908,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,991,000 after acquiring an additional 45,317 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 12.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,886,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,876,000 after acquiring an additional 543,904 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 3.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,701,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,373,000 after purchasing an additional 165,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Insider Activity at Gates Industrial

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 24,276,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $292,284,244.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,180.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 24,276,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $292,284,244.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,180.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wilson S. Neely bought 10,000 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.24 per share, for a total transaction of $132,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,231.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,030,492 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,402 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GTES has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp raised Gates Industrial from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Gates Industrial in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Gates Industrial from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.81.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GTES

Gates Industrial Stock Up 0.7 %

GTES opened at $14.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.55. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 52 week low of $10.68 and a 52 week high of $15.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.30.

About Gates Industrial

(Free Report)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.