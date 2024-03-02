GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Downgraded by CIBC to “Neutral”

CIBC downgraded shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has C$39.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$45.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$51.50 to C$47.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. TD Securities lowered their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cormark lowered their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. National Bankshares lowered GDI Integrated Facility Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$45.00 to C$40.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$56.00 to C$52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$43.33.

TSE:GDI opened at C$38.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.89. The stock has a market cap of C$558.93 million, a P/E ratio of 40.53 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$37.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$38.50. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a twelve month low of C$35.17 and a twelve month high of C$49.00.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$622.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$642.90 million. GDI Integrated Facility Services had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 5.01%. As a group, research analysts predict that GDI Integrated Facility Services will post 1.5576238 EPS for the current year.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, and carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and others.

