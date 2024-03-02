Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Stake Boosted by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 558.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,092 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,566 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.15% of Generac worth $9,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Generac in the third quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Generac during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Stock Performance

Shares of Generac stock opened at $114.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.39. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.86 and a fifty-two week high of $156.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). Generac had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GNRC. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Generac from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Generac from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, December 4th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Generac from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total value of $576,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 577,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,561,441.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Generac Company Profile



Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

