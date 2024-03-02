General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 77.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,690 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 189,558 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the second quarter worth $25,000. SouthState Corp raised its stake in General Motors by 173.8% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GM shares. HSBC assumed coverage on General Motors in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.30 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial raised their target price on General Motors from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho raised shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.66.

General Motors stock opened at $40.98 on Friday. General Motors has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $41.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.50.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $42.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 6.57%.

In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $620,710.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,710.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $620,710.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,710.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,190 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $608,055.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,948,078.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,526 shares of company stock worth $1,757,472. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

