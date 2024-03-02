Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Genocea Biosciences Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Genocea Biosciences has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,000.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.61.
About Genocea Biosciences
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Genocea Biosciences
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Block Stock Just Hit the Recovery Rally Button
Receive News & Ratings for Genocea Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genocea Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.