Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $4.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Geron Price Performance

Shares of GERN opened at $2.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Geron has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $3.73.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Geron had a negative net margin of 77,691.14% and a negative return on equity of 63.33%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Geron’s revenue was down 77.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Geron will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Geron

About Geron

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GERN. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Geron by 46.5% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 46,202,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,949,000 after purchasing an additional 14,657,619 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Geron by 3,730.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,974,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,814,000 after acquiring an additional 10,687,554 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Geron in the second quarter valued at $31,491,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Geron by 4,315.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,142,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,669,000 after acquiring an additional 7,958,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Geron by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 24,143,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,943,000 after purchasing an additional 7,619,047 shares during the last quarter. 65.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

