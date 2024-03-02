GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Hits New 12-Month High at $37.20

Shares of GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.20 and last traded at $36.81, with a volume of 1045911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

GigaCloud Technology Trading Up 5.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.02.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $178.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.50 million. GigaCloud Technology had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 31.31%. As a group, analysts expect that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GigaCloud Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $731,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $6,036,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $1,105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

About GigaCloud Technology

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

Featured Stories

