Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This is an increase from Global Industrial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Global Industrial has a payout ratio of 35.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Global Industrial to earn $2.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.2%.

Global Industrial Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:GIC opened at $42.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.85. Global Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85.

Institutional Trading of Global Industrial

About Global Industrial

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Global Industrial by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 22,754 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 179,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 32,029 shares during the last quarter. 31.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Industrial Company operates as a value-added industrial distributor of industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. The company offers industrial and MRO products under Global, GlobalIndustrial.com, Nexel, Paramount, and Interion trademarks. It offers products, including storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, food service and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.

