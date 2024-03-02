Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWRS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 13th

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.
Global Water Resources has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Global Water Resources has a payout ratio of 76.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Global Water Resources to earn $0.30 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.
Global Water Resources Stock Performance
NASDAQ:GWRS opened at $12.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.56. Global Water Resources has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $13.43.
About Global Water Resources
Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water systems primarily in metropolitan Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona. It served approximately 74,000 people in approximately 29,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.
