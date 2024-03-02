GMS (NYSE:GMS) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on GMS. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of GMS from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GMS from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of GMS from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of GMS from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of GMS from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.38.

GMS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GMS opened at $90.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.61. GMS has a fifty-two week low of $50.93 and a fifty-two week high of $92.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.72.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.01). GMS had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. GMS’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GMS will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO William Forrest Bell sold 1,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total value of $165,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO William Forrest Bell sold 1,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $165,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott M. Deakin sold 7,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $608,136.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,479.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,073 shares of company stock worth $1,400,396. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GMS. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in GMS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in GMS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in GMS by 131.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in GMS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in GMS by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Featured Articles

