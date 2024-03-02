GMS (NYSE:GMS) Given New $92.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GMS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GMS from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price target on GMS from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on GMS from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on GMS from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.38.

Get GMS alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GMS

GMS Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:GMS opened at $90.60 on Friday. GMS has a twelve month low of $50.93 and a twelve month high of $92.81. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that GMS will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at GMS

In related news, CAO William Forrest Bell sold 1,976 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $165,588.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 4,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $354,350.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at $824,034.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO William Forrest Bell sold 1,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total value of $165,588.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,073 shares of company stock worth $1,400,396 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of GMS

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMS. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 218.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,841,000 after acquiring an additional 48,623 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 241,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 84,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,944,000 after acquiring an additional 33,841 shares during the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GMS

(Get Free Report)

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.