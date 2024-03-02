Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) PT Lowered to $45.00

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at JMP Securities from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Golden Entertainment Stock Down 7.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GDEN opened at $34.26 on Friday. Golden Entertainment has a 52-week low of $30.38 and a 52-week high of $47.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $979.84 million, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.48.

In other news, CFO Charles Protell sold 13,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $561,530.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 643,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,670,793.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 155.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,908,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,873 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,680,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,066,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,978,000 after buying an additional 441,100 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 156.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 609,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,817,000 after acquiring an additional 371,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Golden Entertainment by 75.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 638,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,057,000 after acquiring an additional 274,805 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golden Entertainment owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform, consisting of a portfolio of gaming and hospitality assets that focus on casino, branded taverns and distributed gaming operations. Golden Entertainment operates over 16,700 slots, over 100 table games, and over 6,200 hotel rooms.

