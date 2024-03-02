GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) PT Raised to $8.00

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GDRX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on GoodRx from $8.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on GoodRx from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on GoodRx from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink began coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.62.

Shares of GoodRx stock opened at $8.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.01. GoodRx has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $9.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -417.29 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 8.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDRX. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in GoodRx during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 2,602.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,663 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 301.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

