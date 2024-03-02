GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Shares Gap Up to $6.47

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.47, but opened at $7.27. GoodRx shares last traded at $7.73, with a volume of 1,902,311 shares changing hands.

GDRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of GoodRx from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of GoodRx from $8.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of GoodRx from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.62.

The company has a current ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 8.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDRX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in GoodRx by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in GoodRx by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of GoodRx by 22.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of GoodRx by 0.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 346,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. 33.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

