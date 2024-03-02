Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires 15,945 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 122,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,945 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $5,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 100,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 172.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 27,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 17,329 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 487,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,536,000 after acquiring an additional 311,980 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 58,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 7,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $295,452.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 271,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,083,344.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $295,452.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 271,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,083,344.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $161,095.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,482.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FNF stock opened at $50.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 33.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.84 and a 52-week high of $52.94.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 14.20%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FNF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FNF

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.