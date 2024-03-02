Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires 168,432 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 133.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 294,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,432 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $4,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HST. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 48.8% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,591,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,546,000 after purchasing an additional 850,003 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 855,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,406,000 after acquiring an additional 339,113 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 18.7% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,720,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,949,000 after purchasing an additional 29,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 97,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:HST opened at $20.95 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $20.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.73.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.25). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Insider Activity at Host Hotels & Resorts

In other news, CFO Sourav Ghosh sold 12,000 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $237,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,801 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,095.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Sourav Ghosh sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $237,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,801 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,095.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 14,193 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $280,737.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 441,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,731,683.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,861 shares of company stock valued at $750,071. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

View Our Latest Analysis on Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.