Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires 17,790 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 226.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,659 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,790 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $5,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,406,000 after acquiring an additional 25,783 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 218.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,314,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,814 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 95,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,152,000 after purchasing an additional 27,599 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at SBA Communications

In other news, EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 16,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.44, for a total transaction of $4,205,819.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,639,699.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other SBA Communications news, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.35, for a total value of $5,137,856.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,644.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 16,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.44, for a total value of $4,205,819.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,639,699.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,146 shares of company stock valued at $20,867,284. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $208.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 45.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $228.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.01. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $185.23 and a fifty-two week high of $267.42.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.36). SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 73.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $251.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.79.

SBA Communications Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

