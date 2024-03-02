Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires 34,675 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 160,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,675 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $4,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 132.8% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 100.0% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CAG. Evercore ISI downgraded Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.87.

Conagra Brands Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of CAG opened at $27.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.91. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $25.16 and a one year high of $38.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.47.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.96%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Articles

