Gotham Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 78.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,759 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $4,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $101,609,000. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 16,986.8% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 551,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,139,000 after buying an additional 548,165 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Clorox by 75.9% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,130,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,161,000 after buying an additional 487,974 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Clorox by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,929,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,141,000 after buying an additional 466,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 66.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,233,000 after buying an additional 421,705 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $152.06 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $114.68 and a 52 week high of $178.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.35. The company has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 241.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $1.08. Clorox had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 319.41%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 761.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Clorox in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.33.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Further Reading

