Gotham Asset Management LLC Buys 11,868 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,868 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $607,000. Sora Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,197,000. Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,363,000. Wills Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.3% in the third quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.9% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,493 shares of company stock valued at $40,152,154 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Melius Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.06.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD stock opened at $202.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.65 and a 12-month high of $202.72. The firm has a market cap of $324.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 389.70, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

