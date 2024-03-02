Gotham Asset Management LLC Buys 3,104 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $5,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEU. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in NewMarket by 0.7% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 2,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in NewMarket by 3.1% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in NewMarket by 2.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NewMarket by 4.0% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in NewMarket by 56.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.99% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NewMarket stock opened at $643.89 on Friday. NewMarket Co. has a 12-month low of $334.88 and a 12-month high of $644.02. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $583.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $519.33.

NewMarket Increases Dividend

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 41.33%. The firm had revenue of $643.35 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 4th.

About NewMarket

(Free Report)

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

