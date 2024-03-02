Gotham Asset Management LLC Buys 8,163 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,794 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,163 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $4,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 32.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,885,308 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $773,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,006 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,121,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 1,079.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,330,700 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $104,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,900 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,081,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 1,155.7% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,054,536 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $84,584,000 after purchasing an additional 970,559 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $3,633,463.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 253,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,020,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 313,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $24,147,644.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 199,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,351,512.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $3,633,463.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,020,485.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 686,796 shares of company stock worth $52,374,450 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BBY shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BBY

Best Buy Price Performance

NYSE:BBY opened at $77.94 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.30 and a 1-year high of $86.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.49.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.21. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 64.67%.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.